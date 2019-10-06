J'can Diaspora youth stage synchronised meetings in US, Canada and UK

The Global Jamaica Youth Group, which will soon be ratified as an official council, on Thursday hosted a series of synchronised youth engagements in Canada, the United Kingdom and the United States.

The events, dubbed Jamaica Youth Connect, were organised as a follow up to the 8th Biennial Jamaica Diaspora Conference in June, where the Global Jamaica Diaspora Youth Council by the majority of delegates in attendance.

“We are redefining what it means to be a Jamaican millennial in the Diaspora, as more and more youth across the globe are becoming energised about engaging with their ancestral homeland. The aim of the event was to inform them about the opportunities that are available and how they can develop and move on their ideas,” said Tanesha Westcarr, youth ambassador and leader on Jamaica’s Diaspora Advisory Board.

Senior Jamaican diplomats were present at all events and pledged support for the movement. Jamaica Youth Connect featured presentations and discussions on how to leverage the power of the Diaspora, deepen cultural identity, become a Jamaican citizen, invest in Jamaica and start a business and network for personal and professional development.

Aisha Morgan, event coordinator of the Global Jamaica Youth Group, who is based in the UK, said: “This event forms part of a wider push to fill a knowledge and experiential gap among the third, fourth and fifth generations of Jamaicans living abroad. As we continue to raise awareness, we want to move our youth into action, so they can contribute to Jamaica’s development, however they see fit.”

Victoria Mutual Group was the main sponsor for all three events, with GraceKennedy and NoirBnB as supporting sponsors.

We want to hear from you! Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169, email us at editors@gleanerjm.com or onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com.