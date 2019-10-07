Carreras donates just under $11 million in scholarships

In a ceremony marked by poignant musical renditions and soul-stirring expressions on the innate value of education, Carreras Limited awarded just $25,000 shy of $11 million in scholarships to 52 students enrolled at Jamaica’s leading tertiary institutions recently at the Jamaica Pegasus.

Carreras Managing Director Marcus Steele acknowledged the hard work and sacrifice of the students, which resulted in them each copping one of the highly competitive scholarships, noting that their success was “the total of the choices you’ve made up until this point”.

“Tonight, we’re here to honour that. You put your shoulders to the wheel and made sacrifices, and now you’re here, being recognised. Some of the grins I’ve seen tonight belong on the cover of magazines. Well done, students. You’ve made your families, friends, and educators proud,” Steele said.

He recounted the progression of the scholarship awards from a single postgraduate scholarship in 1967. “Over the years, we have continued to increase the categories, number of recipients, and award amount. In 2016, in partnership with the Ministry of National Security, we were able to offer scholarships to the children of fallen [police] officers, enabling us to salute their service and sacrifice by providing better opportunities for their children,” he added.

“Now, a short three years later, I’m thrilled to announce another addition to our line-up: the Carreras Education Grant. This year, nine students will receive the award. We have a new ticket to allow students to board the rocketship that is education,” Steele said.

He added that ten bursaries, seven scholarships to community colleges and the College of Agriculture, Science and Education; eight teacher’s college scholarships; four scholarships for students of the Edna Manley College of the Visual and Performing Arts; three SEEK scholarships; ten HOPE scholarships; and the postgraduate scholarship; which is awarded every two years, made 2019 a new record year for the company despite a number of challenges to its operations.

Steele commended the scholarship awardees for their “enthusiasm, commitment, and hard work”, noting that the conferment was also in recognition of “your scholarship, leadership, community service, and character”, factors that were also taken into consideration along with their strong academic performance in granting them the awards.

Nicole McLaren-Campbell, founder of AIM Educational Services, spoke to the need for students to overcome failure by turning it into a source of motivation.

“Failure was the greatest liberating force in my life,” said the entrepreneur in recounting her journey to finding her true calling after exploring a range of academic pursuits.

She urged the awardees to “accept failure as it was inevitable” but to always strive to “keep moving forward” regardless.