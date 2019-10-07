Christopher Barnes is new IAPA president

Jamaica's Christopher Barnes is the new president of the highly respected Inter-American Press Association (IAPA).

Barnes, the chief operating officer of the RJRGLEANER Communications Group and managing director of The Gleaner Company (Media) Limited, assumed the presidency today at the end of the association's 75th annual general assembly at The Biltmore Hotel in Miami, Florida.

"There can be no strong, effective and sustainable democracy in the Americas without a strong and free press,” Barnes told IAPA delegates and supporters at a luncheon marking the end of IAPA’s four-day annual general assembly.

He said, too, that although the English-speaking Caribbean enjoys a relatively high press freedom ranking and low incidences of violence, it also faces the challenges of criminal defamation, access to information, impending data protection legislation, state intimidation, and in some instances, self-censorship.

Barnes, who was elected first vice-president of IAPA in 2018, took over the presidency from Colombia’s Maria Elvira Dominguez.

WHAT IS IAPA?

The Inter-American Press Association (IAPA) is a press freedom advocacy group representing major media organisations in North America, South America and the Caribbean. It is made up of more than 1,300 print publications from throughout the Western Hemisphere and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.



FIVE THINGS ABOUT CHRISTOPHER BARNES

*Chief Operating Officer of RJRGLEANER Communications Group

*Managing Director of The Gleaner Company (Media) Limited

*Chairman of the Media Association of Jamaica

*Director of PanJam Investment Limited

*Married, father of two children

