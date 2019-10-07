Illegal gun and ammunition seized in St Andrew, three arrested

Three persons were arrested on reasonable suspicion of illegal possession of firearm and ammunition after a nine millimetre pistol along with a magazine containing 10 nine millimetre rounds of ammunition was seized by the police on Red Hills Drive in St Andrew.

The Half Way Tree Police report that about 12:45 Saturday morning a police was on patrol in the area when they observed a Nissan Latio motorcar parked on the roadway.

The vehicle along with its occupants was searched.

According to the policed, the firearm and ammunition were found under the front passenger’s seat of the vehicle.

All three persons were taken into custody in connection with the seizure.

Their identities are being withheld pending further investigations.

