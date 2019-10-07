JUTC bus driver charged with murder of taxi operator

The Jamaica Urban Transit Company (JUTC) bus driver who was implicated in the stabbing death of a taxi operator has now been charged with murder.

Oral Clarke, 39, had surrendered to the police following the September murder of Akeeno Britton of Ambrook Lane, Kingston 10.

The police say about 6:45 p.m. on September 23, Britton was driving a Toyota Isis motorcar along Washington Boulevard when he got into an altercation with Clarke.

The situation reportedly escalated and a knife was used to stab Britton several times.

Britton was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A date has been yet for Clarke to appear in court.

