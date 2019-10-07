Portland man allegedly held with over $12M worth of ganja charged

Portland chef 49-year-old Cranston White who was allegedly held by the police with approximately 2,500 pounds of ganja was arrested and charged for breaches of the Dangerous Drugs Act.

According to the police, the illicit drug has an estimated street value of over $12 million.

A date is to be set for him to appear in court.

The Narcotics Police report that a team was on operation in Hart Hill, Buff Bay about 11:20 p.m. when they signalled the driver of a Toyota mini bus to stop.

He complied and the vehicle was searched.

According to the police, 42 bags of compressed ganja weighing approximately were found inside the vehicle.

He was arrested and charged.

