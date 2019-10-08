Colour Me Happy 5K run a resounding success

A strong contingent of supporters from schools, families, corporate groups, and sponsors turned out in support of the Colour Me Happy 5K Powder Run at Hope Gardens last Saturday, making the sixth staging of the run/walk a resounding success with more than 2,600 participants.

Garfield Gordon captured the first-place prize in the male over-16 category, crossing the finish line in 16:15:00, while Victoria Elkin copped first place for over-16 females, finishing in 25:56:00. Demoy Small received first place in the under-16 category for males – he finished in 19:15:00 – and Sheleca Grant finished in 22:10:00 in the under-16 female category. The largest school group came from the American International School of Kingston, and the largest corporate group came from Island Grill.

Addressing participants just ahead of the race, Dr Christopher Tufton, minister of health and wellness, applauded the Kind Hearts Foundation for its dual role in encouraging healthy lifestyles while providing access to education for vulnerable children in rural communities.

“Congratulations to the Kind Hearts Foundation and WGTR (We Got The Runs) for staging yet another successful event, which is evident by the number of people that are here today to participate in the race. Events like the Colour Me Happy 5K give us a great platform to spread the word about the Jamaica Moves initiative, which promotes the importance of wellness through daily physical activities, proper nutrition, and health checks to reduce the risk of developing a non-communicable disease. We’re therefore very happy to be part of this event for another year,” said Tufton.

thankful for the support

The Kind Hearts Foundation is also in high gear and saying thanks for the outpouring of support it has received to date.

“It’s really inspiring to see how many people – groups, families, and organisations – have come on board to support the Colour Me Happy Run in our sixth year,” said Christina Hudson, director of the Kind Hearts Foundation. “We’re very grateful for the support we’ve received for this very worthy cause of building our eighth basic school.”

In thanking the sponsors, Hudson added, “We have the most amazing sponsors. When we look at the kind of support we’ve been able to garner around this very important cause over the years from sponsors, it is testament to their confidence in this initiative, and we have to say a huge thanks to all of them who continue to play a big part in helping us achieve our goal each year.”

Main sponsors and partners of the event include The Gleaner Company (Media) Limited as the official and exclusive print sponsor, Jamaica Moves, Barita Investments Limited, the Guardsman Group, Mailpac Services, Mayberry Investments, Restaurants of Jamaica Ltd, Starlight Productions Ltd, Wisynco Group, Running Events Jamaica Ltd, and WGTR.

Associate sponsors include Burger King, CIBC First Caribbean International Bank, Easel Media, Fifth Avenue Traders Ltd, General Accidents Insurance Co. Jamaica, ICWI, Iron Rock Insurance, IYA Limited, Luna Ideation, MacMillan Advertising, Phoenix Printery, RUBiS Energy Jamaica, Skkan Media Entertainment, Sleek Media Group, and Supreme Ventures.