Curfew imposed in section of Kingston Eastern police division

A curfew has been imposed in a section of the Kingston Eastern police division.

The curfew began at 6:00 p.m. yesterday and will remain in effect until 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 9.

The boundaries of the curfew are as follows:

NORTH: Along Deanery Drive from the intersection with Fourth Avenue to Mountain View Avenue;

EAST: Along Mountain View Avenue from the intersection with Deanery Drive to Langston Road;

SOUTH: Along Langston Road from the intersection with Mountain View Avenue to Fourth Avenue;

WEST: Along Fourth Avenue from the intersection with Langston Road to Deanery Drive.

During the hours of the curfew, persons are required to remain within their premises unless authorised by the person in charge of the curfew.

