David Salmon | Going Green: Incorporate more green spaces in schools

I welcome the recent commitment made by our Prime Minister Andrew Holness, at the United Nations General Assembly to plant the equivalent of three million trees across the island. I believe that this is a sagacious decision that will bode well for the implementation of Vision 2030 as National Outcome 13 of the plan speaks about the sustainable management and use of environmental and natural resources.

Particularly, an extract from the plan states, “To achieve this outcome, Vision 2030 Jamaica will give priority attention to: increasing environmental awareness of the general population and their participation in the management of natural resources.”

This outcome can be achieved by engaging with students and school administrations to maximise the green spaces in their respective institutions. Some of our high schools are blessed with an aesthetically pleasing environment.

Holland High School is one such institution that I have visited recently that successfully combines green spaces in an aesthetically pleasing environment. However, some of our schools, do not enjoy such spaces.

Therefore,while in fifth form, I suggested the construction of a green roof at my alma mater Wolmer’s Boys’ School.

For the purpose of this commentary, I will outline extracts from my original plan submitted in order for interested schools to have a template if they are interested in creating green roofs at their campuses.

Extracts from original 5th form proposal

The proposal is for the creation of a mixed roof area. The potential plan would be implemented in several phases:

Phase 1: Would be the creation of a greenhouse located above the block. The purpose of the greenhouse is to grow crops that are fit for consumption like tomatoes and lettuce. This supports the phrase ‘eat what you grow,’ encourages the implementation of courses relating to agricultural sciences at all levels and supports the local science department. Crops grown in the greenhouse could also supplement the local canteen leading to potential savings. They can also be sold to parent, thus galvanising the entrepreneurial spirit of current students. This framework for the greenhouse could even be modified to house solar panels.

Phase 2: Would see the implementation of more support infrastructure to supplement future construction on the roof. In this phase, an underground reservoir would be dug. The proposed measurement would be 5x5x20 feet which could hold approximately 3,740 gallons of water at peak capacity. The source of this water for the reservoir would be rainwater that drains from the roof of the block as well as surface runoff from the driveway. This water would be used to flush the bathrooms or can be pumped upwards to the roof to supply the green roof with water.

Moreover, more solar panels would be implemented in this phase in order to supply the pump with energy and also to the supply the school with additional electricity.

Phase 3: Would see the construction of additional recreational student areas on the roof and the execution of a green wall along the block. The recreational student areas would have additional benches for students and be decorated with shrubs or other shallow root plants. For the green wall and roof, water from the reservoir would be used as a source of irrigation. The application of the concept would be beneficial to the school, as it would reduce the temperature of the classrooms below, act as a sound barrier for the surrounding rooms and improve the air quality of the area. In addition to that, the proposal includes the development of an artificial pond that would be supplied by rainwater. This would improve the whole aesthetics of the roof and the recreational area developed.

Phase 4: Deals with the construction of a student garden or park. This area will support students’ connection to nature and also encourage students to have a say in the decision-making process in their school. It fosters their creativity, helps to cultivate a sense of responsibility for the environment and provides a creative space for students to exercise their ideas of landscaping, rock gardening or any other natural artistic endeavour.

David Salmon is a first-year public policy and management student at the University of the West Indies and a UNESCO youth ambassador. To send feedback, he may be contacted at davidsalmon@live.co.