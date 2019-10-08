Four motorists with over 2000 outstanding traffic tickets to be sentenced today

Four men are to be sentenced in the Corporate Area Traffic Court today for cumulatively having more than 2000 outstanding traffic tickets.

They are Errol Lyle, 59, of Hermitage, St Andrew, 57-year-old Easton Codner of Blackwood Terrace, Kingston 19, 50-year-old Renford James of New Haven, Kingston 20 and Jeffrey Phipps, 26, of Belmont district in Lawrence Tavern, St Andrew.

The police three warrants were issued for Lyle who has accumulated 466 outstanding traffic tickets and that a warrant was issued for Codner who has accumulated 713 outstanding traffic tickets.

Additionally, six warrants were issued for James who accumulated 480 outstanding traffic tickets and Phipps has accumulated 451 traffic tickets.

All four men account for a total of 2,110 outstanding traffic ticktets.

The Public Safety and Traffic Enforcement Branch says it remains relentless in its efforts to detect and prosecute motorists who breach the Road Traffic Act.

We want to hear from you! Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169, email us at editors@gleanerjm.com or onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com.