Gov't MPs poke fun as new shadow spokespersons take seats

Today’s meeting of Parliament is the first since the shadow cabinet was reshuffled and government members wasted little time in poking fun at their opposition counterparts.

The reshuffle has resulted in changes to the seating arrangements for Opposition members of parliament in the House of Representatives.

Among those who took up new seats were Peter Bunting, who led an unsuccessful election campaign against People’s National Party (PNP) president Dr Peter Phillips and Dr Fenton Ferguson, the new spokesman for water, environment and climate change.

Ferguson remains in the front row, but now sits closest to the exit of the chambers.

This move was not lost on Justice Minister Delroy Chuck and West St Thomas Member of Parliament James Robertson.

“Fenton, you close to the door,” Robinson shouted across the aisle.

“What you saying, Fenton has been moved close to the departure lounge,” Chuck interjected.

Bunting, the new spokesman on education and training, entered the chambers amid the ribbing and was immediately targeted by Transport and Mining Minister Robert Montague.

“[Prime Minister] Andrew [Holness] was spokesman on education and you see where he is now. Is a mistake oonu mek and give Bunting education,” Montague quipped.

Dr Morais Guy, the new leader of opposition business in the House of Representatives, was welcomed by Speaker Pearnel Charles Sr.

“We expect that the leadership from you would be no less than your predecessor,” Charles said.

