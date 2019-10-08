Guy concerned about dengue cases, calls for urgent attention

Opposition Spokesperson on Health Dr Morais Guy is calling for the government to step up its vector control interventions in light of what he says is an increase in dengue cases across Jamaica.

In a statement today, Guy said he has been informed that spikes in cases have been recorded in Clarendon, Manchester and St Elizabeth.

Further, he said that the information also indicate that health facilities are being overwhelmed and, according to him, in response, there is a triage system where only the very life-threatening cases are being admitted.

“…Reports [are] that a child had died and that others are being sent home even when their platelet counts are low and at risk of imminent bleeding.

“There are also reports that the programme instituted by the Ministry of Health and Wellness has come to a halt, as the vector control and vector eradication programmes are not being adequately funded,” Guy claimed.

Guy said the situation has been exacerbated by the recent downpours.

According to him, the situation is being worsened by the fact that there has been no visible fogging in communities.

He’s calling for urgent action.

