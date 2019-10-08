INTERREG CARIB-COAST to hold public conference on coastal risk

The European Union-funded INTERREG CARIB-COAST will tomorrow hold a public conference on coastal risk related to climate change.

The conference will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Jamaica Pegasus Hotel in New Kingston.

In the context of repeated hurricane crises and rising sea level, the INTERREG CARIB-COAST project aims to initiate a Caribbean network for the prevention and crisis management of coastal risks related to climate change.

This involves pooling, co-constructing and disseminating knowledge and approaches to coastal risk management in the Caribbean.

The project encompasses the entire Caribbean with focus on the French Caribbean territories of Guadeloupe, Martinique and Saint Martin alongside Trinidad & Tobago, Jamaica and Puerto Rico.

It will provide a digital marine submersion modelling platform, as well as a coastal erosion monitoring and prevention network using nature-based solutions and operational risk management tools.

Benefiting from a broad partnership and led by the BRGM, the French Geological Survey, the project is supported by the EU INTERREG Caribbean programme and the Association of Caribbean States, among others.

Jamaica is providing support through the partnership of the Mona Geoinformatics Institute at the University of the West Indies, Mona.

The CARIB-COAST project is presently holding its 2nd Steering Committee Meeting in Kingston from the 8th to the 10th of October.

The INTERREG Caraïbes programme is an EU-funded programme administered by the regional council of Guadeloupe (FWI) as Managing Authority.

The programme enables Guadeloupe, French Guyana, Martinique and Saint-Martin, as French and European territories, to undertake cooperation projects with their neighbours in the Greater Caribbean – a region of more than 35 countries bordering the Caribbean Sea from Mexico, the Caribbean, Central America to French Guiana.

We want to hear from you! Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169, email us at editors@gleanerjm.com or onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com.