Jamaican heads Florida newspaper

Jamaican journalist Carol Rose has been made editor for the Florida-based Palm Beach Daily News.

The Manchester native was appointed at the newspaper dubbed ‘The Shiny Sheet’ last month after serving in the position temporarily since June.

For her, becoming editor of the newspaper was an accomplishment.

“It certainly was … . Becoming the editor of a newspaper is not exactly nothing. What I do like about this role is the paper itself is extremely important to the community and, therefore, my work is important to the community,” Rose told The Gleaner yesterday.

But journalism was not always what this Manchester High School past student wanted to pursue.

“When I was applying to UWI (University of the West Indies), I thought I wanted to do public relations, so I applied to CARIMAC (Caribbean School of Media and Communication) and I got into CARIMAC thinking I would do public relations.

“And at that time, we had a journalism professor called George John; he was from Trinidad and Mr John was amazing. He was a mentor, he was a newspaperman extraordinaire and he got us all to believe in newspapers,” she said.

After graduating from The UWI, Rose went on to work at the now-defunct JamPress, then shortly after joined the team at The Gleaner Company as an assistant editor for The Sunday Gleaner.

In 1992, she resigned her position at The Gleaner and migrated to the United States, where her husband resided.

Rose then returned to school, obtaining her master’s degree from the Ohio State University, and then became an adjunct lecturer at the institution thereafter.

Rose subsequently returned to journalism in 1998, working for Lakeland, Florida-based The Ledger before taking up a position at the Palm Beach Post, where she worked as the copy editor until June.

