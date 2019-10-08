Lack of mammography machines hinders screening in Portland

A lack of mammography machines in healthcare facilities in Portland has spurred an initiative by Member of Parliament for East Portland Ann-Marie Vaz to offer free screenings to the parish’s women.

The screenings have been organised through her Action Ann Foundation, which received a boost on the weekend from the Sir Henry Morgan Angling Association, which organised contributions of $120,000 to assist the foundation with its cause. The anglers made the announcement at the closing ceremony of their successful 56th Port Antonio Marlin Tournament at the Ole Marina in Port Antonio, Portland. An additional $80,000 was committed by anglers David and Kathy Moss to the cause.

“There is no reason in today’s world that a woman should die from breast cancer,” Vaz said.

“Breast cancer is one of the cancers that can be [prevented] by early detection,” she said, pointing out that many women live long and healthy lives after being diagnosed.

Vaz said that the lack of machines means that women have to travel to Kingston from the rural eastern parish, which is among the poorest in the country, for screening. Through her foundation’s initiative, the women will be transported to the capital city, where they will be treated free of charge.

Generally, mammograms cost upwards of $10,000, although her foundation will be paying $4,000 per mammogram.

“It is so fitting because of October,” declared Vaz as she acknowledged the commitment by the anglers. October is recognised internationally as Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Vaz said that although the lack of machines created a barrier to getting screenings done, a major problem among women is fear.

“One of the issues most MPs in rural areas face is that our women are afraid of the mammograms,” she explained, which leads to unnecessary deaths from breast cancer.

All-round fear

Her statement has been backed up by the Jamaica Cancer Society, whose executive director, Yulit Gordon, revealed during a #JNPowerofPink think-tank session themed ‘Beyond Breast Cancer’ recently that fear was among the reasons women were not being screened. They fear the examination, the results of the tests, the treatment, and the adverse effects related to the treatment, she said, despite 413 deaths from breast cancer in 2018. Gordon added that the exorbitant costs to treat cancer and the absence of health insurance to alleviate the financial burden also posed major challenges for many persons.

She disclosed that she was also afraid of mammograms but that with the support of her husband, she took a trip to the doctor after discovering a lump in one of her breasts some time ago. Thankfully, the tumour was benign.

She, therefore, noted that the support of spouses was important in combating fear among women and encouraged men to support women to get screened.

The announcement of Vaz’s initiative at the closing ceremony was also welcomed by JN Bank, one of the sponsors of the 56th Port Antonio Marlin Tournament, who, through the JN Group, has also mounted its second#JNPowerofPink campaign for October to raise awareness about the importance of early detection, celebrate survival, and pay homage to persons who relentlessly fought the disease.