March 2020 trial date set in Shineka Gray murder case

Gregory Roberts and Mario Morrison, the two men charged with the 2017 murder of 15-year-old Green Pond High School student Shineka Gray, will have to wait until 2020 for their trial to start in the St James Circuit Court.

The men were given the new trial date by presiding High Court Justice Glen Brown when they appeared in court yesterday. They were also remanded.

During yesterday’s proceedings, Morrison’s attorney, Martyn Thomas, told the judge that the prosecution and the defence had agreed to go to trial.

“My Lord, I believe the file is complete. After discussions with Ms Maxine Jackson (lead prosecutor in the case), I believe we will be setting a trial date in this matter,” said Thomas. The matter was subsequently set for trial on March 9, at the beginning of the circuit court’s Remanent sitting next year.

21 witnesses to be called

Once the trial begins, the prosecution is expected to call 21 witnesses. Roberts and Morrison were arrested and charged with Gray’s murder after her body was found on February 1, 2017, with multiple stab wounds in bushes in Irwin, St James, three days after she had been reported missing.

Gray, a grade 10 student, was last seen alive in Montego Bay on her way home from the funeral of a schoolmate.

The trial of the men was originally scheduled to begin on November 19 last year. However, it was delayed because of a lack of jurors and the absence of one of the defence lawyers.

At that time, Roberts made an application through his attorney, Chumu Parris, for the trial to be held outside of St James, citing concerns for his safety. The motion was rejected.

