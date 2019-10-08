Pinnock off on special leave amid CMU corruption probe

President of the Caribbean Maritime University (CMU) Professor Fritz Pinnock has gone on special leave effective immediately to allow for the investigations surrounding the university to be completed.

The CMU says the decision follows a discussion involving the board chairman Dr Hyacinth Bennett and Pinnock today.

The university says during that discussion, Pinnock and Bennett agreed that, in the interest of transparency, he should continue to be on leave until the investigations, which are being conducted by the Office of the Auditor General and other agencies have been completed.

Pinnock had returned to work on Monday after he took voluntary leave in July.

He had initially stepped away for six weeks but that was later extended, reportedly, to give investigators more time.

According to Bennett, the CMU continues to co-operate fully with the Office of the Auditor General to supply information in relation to the ongoing investigation, including requests made up to today.

“The activities of the Caribbean Maritime University have been proceeding smoothly with the next major event being the Annual Graduation exercise scheduled for November 15,” said Bennett.

While Pinnock is on leave, Professor Ibrahim Ajagunna will continue to act as President and Professor Noel Brown as Deputy President.

