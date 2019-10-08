Tamika Davis wins JLP Western Hanover run-off

The Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) Western Hanover constituency is closer to having a standard-bearer.

After round two at the polls, attorney-at-law Tamika Davis polled 129 votes to beat businessman Andrew McLeary, who amassed 102 votes.

The run-off between the two took place on Sunday at Rusea’s High School in Lucea.

A second poll became necessary after JLP General Secretary Dr Horace Chang declared that there was no clear winner on September 29.

In that election, there were four candidates – former mayor of Lucea, Vasca Brown, who received 20 votes; former Hanover Parish Development Committee chairman and businessman, Dwayne Clayton, who got 18 votes; Davis, who secured 86 votes; and McLeary, who got 88.

Because of the closeness of the September 29 election, a second run-off was scheduled, as the party has a rule stating that the winner of the contest should get at least 50 per of the votes cast to become the standard-bearer. The winner will now be recommended to the officers of the party to be appointed the standard-bearer.

The JLP was represented in the seat in the February 2016 general election by attorney-at-law Brian Wallace, who received 5,355 votes to incumbent Member of Parliament Ian Hayles, who amassed 6,813 for the People’s National Party.

