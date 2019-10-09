Armed robbery of complex in Manchester

The police are confirming that two armed men reportedly robbed a complex in Kingsland, Manchester of an undetermined sum of cash on Monday.

The Mandeville Police report that about 10:50 a.m., men dressed in uniforms resembling that of security guards allegedly robbed a complex consisting of a Western Union, a gas station and deli of the cash before they escaped in a motorcar.

Meanwhile, the police are appealing to anyone with information that can assist their investigations to contact the Mandeville Police at 876- 961-5538, Crime Stop at 311, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

