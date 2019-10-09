Arrest of Ruel Reid and others a significant step, says PNP

The People’s National Party (PNP) says it regards today’s arrest of persons in the multimillion-dollar corruption probe at the education ministry, the Caribbean Maritime University (CMU), and other entities in the ministry as an important step in Jamaica’s efforts to clean up corruption.

The party further expressed the view that this will help to create an environment of good governance and probity in public affairs.

This morning, former Education Minister Ruel Reid, his wife Sharen, their daughter Sharelle​, CMU Professor Fritz Pinnock, and Brown’s Town Division Councillor Kim Brown Lawrence were arrested during pre-dawn operations at their homes in St Andrew, St Catherine, and St Ann.

UPDATE: Former education minister Ruel Reid, his wife Sharen and their daughter Sharelle have now been taken away from their St Andrew home for questioning before being charged in a major corruption case. They were arrested during a seven-hour operation - @rmakyn video and photos pic.twitter.com/wMhYj3uJIU — Jamaica Gleaner (@JamaicaGleaner) October 9, 2019

In a statement this morning, Major Organised Crime and Anti-Corruption Agency (MOCA) said that the probe involves allegations of corruption, fraud, and misappropriation of public funds in a multimillion-dollar corruption and fraud scheme perpetrated at the Ministry of Education, the CMU, and other government entities falling under the portfolio responsibility of Reid, a former senator and minister.

The PNP says the party is closely monitoring the situation and is awaiting further announcements by the Financial Investigations Divisions and MOCA on the charges to be laid, before making further comment.

Meanwhile, the PNP is reiterating that there were other investigative reports on Petrojam, NESoL, and CMU which were long overdue and it still awaits conclusion and action on those investigations.

The party says it feels it is important that the situation which persisted in some of these agencies and organizations for well over a year be brought to an end and that Jamaicans be provided with the relevant information.

We want to hear from you! Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169, email us at editors@gleanerjm.com or onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com.