Caribbean Christian Centre for the Deaf gets multimillion dollar computer lab

The Caribbean Christian Centre for the Deaf is better equipped to serve its students thanks to a new multimillion-dollar computer lab donated by the Universal Service Fund.

The computer lab was commissioned on Tuesday and was completed at a cost of $7.5 million dollars.

The facility has been outfitted with 15 computers and workstations, multifunction printers, air conditioning units, and a server.

The facility also boasts a solar system to offset the institution’s energy costs.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony, Chief Technical Director in the Ministry of Science Energy and Technology Wahkeen Murray said UNESCO estimates that 15% of the world’s population live with at least one disability.

Murray, who was representing the Minister of Science Energy and Technology Fayval Williams added that information and communication technologies have the potential for making significant improvements in the lives of these persons, allowing them to enhance their social and economic integration in communities by enlarging the scope of activities available to them.

