Former Jamaican judge Ingrid Mangatal to demit office in Cayman Islands

Grand Court Justice in the Cayman Islands, Jamaican Ingrid​ Mangatal, is to leave the bench at the end of this month.

The Cayman Compass reports that the Governor’s Office announced Monday that Mangatal, who was an acting judge in Jamaica’s Court of Appeal, will be demitting her post effective October 31.

The news outlet says it was informed by a Judicial and Legal Services Commission spokesperson that Mangatal “made a personal decision to demit office as a Grand Court judge at this time in order to pursue other career opportunities”.

Last year, she was fined $600 and had her driving licence suspended for a year after pleading guilty to driving under the influence of alcohol and careless driving following an incident in September 2017.

She had crashed her car into a concrete barrier along West Bay Road and told police she could not remember anything about the incident.

Following her sentencing, Mangatal was allowed to remain on the bench.

She was appointed to the Cayman Islands Grand Court on January 1, 2015 by former Governor Helen Kilpatrick following a recommendation by the commission.

Ormond Williams, chairman of the commission, commenting on Mangatal’s departure, in the statement, said, “she will be dearly missed and we wish her continued success”.

He added, “Justice Mangatal impressed the JLSC at her interview and it was an honour to recruit her to the judiciary of the Cayman Islands. Throughout her tenure on the Grand Court she has served with competence and fairness using her breadth of knowledge of and experience in the law in both the criminal and civil courts.”

Chief Justice Anthony Smellie added that the judiciary was thankful to Mangatal for her dedication and efforts during her time in Cayman.

“The Cayman Islands has been privileged to have a judge of Justice Mangatal’s calibre serving as a member of our judiciary,” Smellie said.

Governor Martyn Roper also commended Mangatal for her work over the past five years.

