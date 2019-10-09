Gas prices down $2.72, diesel down $3.06

Gas prices are to go down by $2.72 Thursday.

The state-owned oil refinery, Petrojam, says E-10 87 will sell for $125.28 per litre and a litre of E-10 90 will sell for $138.11.

Automotive diesel oil will go down by $3.06 per litre to sell for $133.26.

The price of Kerosene will move down by $2.85 to sell for $112.49.

In the meantime, propane cooking gas will go down by $1.50 to sell for $39.97 while butane will go up by $0.25 to sell for $45.52 per litre.

