Munro College student dies in sleep, school community in mourning

The school community at Munro College in St Elizabeth is in mourning following the death of third form student 14-year-old Diego DeSouza who passed away in his sleep in the early hours of this morning.

In a statement this afternoon, a spokesperson indicated that preliminary investigations reveal that he died of natural causes.

No further information was provided.

DeSouza was described as an affable, well-respected and prodigious footballer.

The spokesperson stated that the school family, with the assistance of trained personnel from the Ministry of Education and surrounding schools, is providing support to affected persons.

The Munro College family has extended its deepest sympathies to Diego’s family and friends.

