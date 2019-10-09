Results of Grade Five PEP exam stalled due to anomalies

Nickoy Wilson, Gleaner Writer

The results of the grade five performance task Primary Exit Profile (PEP) examination have been stalled due to anomalies with some of the test scores.

Dr Grace McLean, acting permanent secretary in the ministry of education, speaking at a post-cabinet press briefing today, explained that issue surrounds the 208 students who simultaneously sat the grade four literacy and numeracy exam as well as the performance task test.

McLean said the matter is being investigated.

“What we have done is send them to the school so that they can do their review, we can further the investigation and then we will be able to say the population or the numbers or the percentages that fall into the different categories,” McLean explained.

She added that the report on the grade five results should be completed within a week.

Meanwhile, the results of the grade four component of PEP have seen an improvement, according to Karl Samuda, minister without portfolio with responsibility for the education ministry.

Samuda said literacy scores improved by one per cent moving to 83 per cent, while numeracy increased by six per cent moving to 74.

With numeracy being a constant challenge, Samuda praised the improved results.

“It was very encouraging that we are seeing concrete improvement in those years and commendation is due to our teachers and all education effort of members of that ministry,” he said.

He also announced that the results have already been sent to the schools for review and distribution.

PEP is the series of tests that have replaced the Grade Six Achievement Test as the national secondary school entrance examination.

It is intended to provide a better and more complete profile of students’ academic and critical-thinking capabilities at the end of primary-level education.

