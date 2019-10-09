UPDATE: Reid and co-accused charged in corruption probe, remain in police custody

Former Education Minister Ruel Reid and the four others charged in the Education Ministry-Caribbean Maritime University (CMU) corruption probe will spend the night in police custody on multiple charges.

The other accused are:

Sharen Reid, the wife of the former minister; their daughter Sharelle; CMU president Professor Fritz Pinnock and Kim Brown Lawrence, the councillor for the Brown’s Town division in St Ann.

In a statement late Wednesday evening, investigators said, following interviews with police detectives, the five were charged with a range of offences.

They offences include breaches of the Corruption Prevention Act, conspiracy to defraud, misconduct in a public office at common law and breaches of the Proceeds of Crime Act.

Law enforcement authorities say the five will be taken to court as soon as possible.

This morning, investigators swooped down on the houses of the five in St Andrew, St Catherine, and St Ann.

The Financial Investigations Division (FID) of the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service, the Major Organised Crime and Anti-Corruption Agency (MOCA), and the Constabulary Financial Unit of the Counter Terrorism and Organised Crime Division (CTOC) are conducting the probe into allegations of corruption, fraud and misappropriation of public funds involving the Ministry of Education and the Caribbean Maritime University (CMU).

The authorities say enquiries into the matter are ongoing.

