CMU remains compliant with corruption probe

The Caribbean Maritime University (CMU) says it continues to comply with the investigative bodies that are probing corruption allegations involving the university, the Ministry of Education and other agencies.

CMU President Professor Fritz Pinnock and the university's Manager for Legal Affairs Sharen Reid were arrested and charged yesterday by fraud investigators.

So too were her daughter Sharelle and her husband Ruel Reid, the former minister of education as well as Jamaica Labour Party Councillor Kim Brown-Lawrence.

Investigators have charged that nearly $50 million of public funds was diverted to the personal use of Reid and Pinnock through a number of schemes, including one that mirrors the Career Advancement Programme-Youth Employment Solutions.

READ: 50m reasons why

READ: Reid and co-accused charged in corruption probe

In a statement, the CMU says the university’s management met to discuss the development in light of concerns among students, staff and other stakeholders.

The university says it would be inappropriate, at this time, to comment on the allegations or to make any assertions about the case as the matters are the subject of ongoing investigations.

Professor Ibrahim Ajagunna will continue to oversee the operations of the university as President and Professor Noel Brown as Deputy President.

We want to hear from you! Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169, email us at editors@gleanerjm.com or onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com.