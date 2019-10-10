Skip to main content
Corporate Hands | Jamalco donates computers to Garvey Maceo High School
Thursday | October 10, 2019 | 12:09 AM
From left: Jamalco’s Human Resource Director Christopher Buckmaster greets Garvey Maceo High School’s fifth-form students Ameka Edwards and O’Neil Black during a ceremony to hand over computers that were donated by Jamalco recently.
