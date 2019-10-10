Earth Today | Recycling partners celebrate International Coastal Clean-up 2019

RECYCLING PARTNERS of Jamaica (RPJ) is celebrating the success of Jamaica’s recent International Coastal Clean-up (ICC) Day 2019 efforts.

ICC Day, celebrated this year on September 21, is recognised as the largest one-day volunteer event in the world and involves millions of people participating in the collection of waste materials along beaches in over 100 countries.

The Jamaican leg of ICC Day has been organised by the Jamaica Environment Trust (JET) since 2008. This is the fourth year RPJ was sponsoring the event. Recycling Partners of Jamaica contributed a team of 76 volunteers from RPJ, Pepsi, Lasco and Reggae Sumfest.

This year, the collective efforts yielded an astounding 8,568 pounds of plastic waste, or 188,496 bottles.

“It’s quite remarkable what has been achieved. I am pleased that the RPJ was able to once again partner with JET on this very important initiative,” said RPJ Chairman Damien King.

Great success

“The event was a great success and we hope to improve on this collection as the awareness to ‘save’ Jamaica through the contribution of recycling, reuse and reduce heightens,” he added.

JET Chief Executive Officer Suzanne Stanley is happy that the RPJ is pleased with RPJ’s support.

“RPJ has been a sponsor of JET’s beach clean-up efforts since 2015 and became a sponsor of the International Coastal Clean-up Day Jamaica programme in 2018.

RPJ also collects plastic bottles from JET’s flagship clean-up each year and from many of the other ICC sites in the Corporate Area,” she said.