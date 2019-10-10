Man killed in Stony Hill, St Andrew gun attack

The St Andrew North police are investigating the circumstances which lead to the death of a man at his house in Stony Hill.

The deceased as been identified as Kevar McGraw, a labourer of an Airy Castle Road address in the community.

Residents reportedly heard loud explosions sometime after midday on Wednesday and summoned the police.

Reports reaching The Gleaner are that upon arrival of the police, McGraw was found inside his house lying in blood.

Our news team gathered that he was shot multiple times.

His assailants reportedly fled the scene on foot.

