New NHT Board named

Minister without portfolio with responsibility for Information Karl Samuda has announced the appointment of the Board of Directors for the National Housing Trust (NHT).

The 12-member board will be chaired by Lennox Channer.

The other members include Senator Kavan Gayle, Doran Dixon, Senator Kerensia Morrison, Granville Valentine, Sergeant Patrae Rowe, O’Neil Grant, Nesta Clare Smith Hunter, Jeffery Hall, Colin Barnett, David Wan, and Ryan Parkes.

Speaking at Wednesday’s post-Cabinet press briefing at Jamaica House in St Andrew, Samuda said their appointments, which will span three years, became effective on September 9 and will last until September 8, 2022.

The National Housing Trust is an organisation set up by the Government to lend money at low interest rates to contributors who wish to build, buy or repair/improve their houses or who wish to buy or build on lots.

The Trust also develops housing schemes for sale to contributors and provides low-cost financing to private developers.

The strategic priorities of the NHT include to provide more houses for less for contributors; sustain business viability through performance and relevance; optimise operations and service delivery through efficiency and customer service, among others.

We want to hear from you! Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169, email us at editors@gleanerjm.com or onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com.