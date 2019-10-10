Point Hill Health Centre to be renamed in honour of Ken Baugh

The Point Hill Health Centre, located in the constituency of West Central St Catherine, is to be renamed in honour of late former Deputy Prime Minister and Member of Parliament, Dr Kenneth Baugh.

Operations at the Type Three health centre were temporarily relocated to the nearby Point Hill Community Centre to facilitate the construction of a new building, financed by the National Health Fund at a cost of $29 million.

Minister without Portfolio with responsibility for Information Karl Samuda made the announcement during Wednesday’s post-Cabinet press briefing at Jamaica House.

Samuda said Baugh made significant contributions to Jamaica’s health sector as a surgeon specialist at the Cornwall Regional Hospital, as Portfolio Minister from 1980 to 1989, and Opposition Spokesman.

He said the late parliamentarian spearheaded significant outcomes in the sector, including the eradication of polio and expansion of the immunisation programme.

Baugh, who devoted 30 years to public service, passed away on September 1 at age 78. He was accorded an official funeral by the Government.

He was appointed a Consultant in General Surgery at Cornwall Regional in 1976 and, thereafter, Senior Medical Officer and Chairman of the Professional Committee of Doctors at the institution until 1980.

Prior to these appointments, Baugh was a Senior Registrar in General Surgery and Cardiothoracic Surgery at the University Hospital of the West Indies.

He served as Member of Parliament for North West St James from 1980 to 1989; Senator from 1989 to 1993; and Member of Parliament for West Central St Catherine from 2002 until his retirement in 2016.

For his distinguished service and contribution to Parliament, public service and medicine, Baugh was conferred with Jamaica’s fourth highest National Honour, the Order of Jamaica, in 2016.

