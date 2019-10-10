Ruel Reid, co-accused now in court

Arrested former education minister Ruel Reid and his four co-accused are now in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court for their first appearance since being charged yesterday.

Reid, his wife Sharen; their daughter Sharelle; Caribbean Maritime University president Professor Fritz Pinnock and Councillor for the Brown's Town Division Kim Brown Lawrence appeared in court just after 10:00 a.m.

They entered the court escorted by the police but were not in handcuffs unlike three other prisoners who preceded them.

The five have been charged with a range of offences including breaches of the Corruption Prevention Act, conspiracy to defraud, misconduct in a public office at common law and breaches of the Proceeds of Crime Act.

