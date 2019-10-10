Three more buses for government employees

Three buses, valued at US$753,695, are to be added to the fleet serving government employees.

This follows Cabinet’s approval for the award of a contract to Magna Motors Dealership Limited for the supply and delivery of three 50-seater buses for the Government Employees Transportation Service (GETS) fleet.

Minister without Portfolio with responsibility for Information, Karl Samuda, made the disclosure during a post-Cabinet press briefing at Jamaica House on Wednesday (October

“As the authorised dealer for the Hyundai brand in the Caribbean region, Magna Motors will be able to readily supply parts and trained personnel for servicing the buses,” Mr. Samuda said.

The new buses will serve to enhance the government’s transportation programme for public-sector workers, who pay a subsidised fee to use the service.

The project commenced in 1996.

