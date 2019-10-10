Two judges sworn in

Two judges were sworn in to higher office on Wednesday by Governor-General Sir Patrick Allen during a ceremony at King’s House in St Andrew.

Justice Nicole Simmons was sworn in to act as a Court of Appeal Judge, while Justice Tricia Hutchinson was sworn in to act as Puisne Judge.

Justice Simmons will serve for the period October 9 to December 20, in the absence of Justice Jennifer Straw, who has gone off on vacation leave.



The Governor General congratulated the judges on their appointments, noting that they have displayed outstanding qualities such as love of the law, an understanding of human frailties, the desire to be fair and impartial and the courage to uphold law and strike down injustice.

He encouraged them to continue to display impeccable character at all times and to be acutely aware that they are involved in the process of nation-building.

President of the Court of the Appeal Justice Dennis Morrison congratulated the judges, while commending them for demonstrating good knowledge of the law, superb work ethics, among other qualities.

He expressed confidence that they will bring value to their new roles.

