Westmoreland motorcyclist killed in crash

Twenty-seven-year-old Okeno Smith of New Hope district, Westmoreland, died as a result of injuries he received in a motor vehicle crash on Bay Road in the parish on Wednesday.

The Little London Police report that about 7:50 a.m. Smith was driving his motorcycle when he allegedly lost control of the vehicle while negotiating a corner and hit the curb.

He was subsequently transported to hospital where he died while undergoing treatment.

We want to hear from you! Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169, email us at editors@gleanerjm.com or onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com.