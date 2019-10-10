Westmoreland motorcyclist killed in crash
Published:Thursday | October 10, 2019 | 10:08 AM
Twenty-seven-year-old Okeno Smith of New Hope district, Westmoreland, died as a result of injuries he received in a motor vehicle crash on Bay Road in the parish on Wednesday.
The Little London Police report that about 7:50 a.m. Smith was driving his motorcycle when he allegedly lost control of the vehicle while negotiating a corner and hit the curb.
He was subsequently transported to hospital where he died while undergoing treatment.
