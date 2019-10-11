CMU gets vessel to boost training

The Caribbean Maritime University (CMU) is welcoming the recent donation of a TAGU supplier vessel to the institution, which will boost capacity for training and marine research.

“I am happy we have it,” said Ambassador Joachim Schmillen, executive director of the university’s Centre for Blue Economy and Innovation.

“We have marine biotechnology students, we have the cadets … all of them should make use of it. It is something you can be trained on – a small vessel, but fully operational,” he noted.

“I see also the possibility of cooperation with other universities in Jamaica and in the wider region as this is something that gives us a new, special opportunity, which we did not have before,” he added.

The small sea vessel, donated by German engineering company TAGU, was sailed from Montego Bay to Kingston on International Maritime Day, September 26. The CMU crew on board was led by Captain Christopher Murray and Ambassador Schmillen on the one-day journey.

The 16-metre-long vessel, which was previously used by TAGU to conduct hydrographic surveys for underwater construction projects, was generally underutilised over the last two years, resulting in superficial corrosion and faded paint.

Ambassador Schmillen said that the process to restore the vessel provides an ideal training opportunity for CMU students.