Educational grants to 11 high-school students

Eleven students attending six high schools in Kingston have received grants totalling $302,000 from the Rotary Club of St Andrew North Education Foundation based on their ­academic performance in spite of financial challenges. The students attend Westwood, Wolmer’s Girls, Immaculate, St Andrew, Merl Grove and Calabar high school.

The grants were presented at a recent meeting of the Rotary Club of St Andrew North at the Altamont Hotel, Kingston.

In addressing the students at the presentation ceremony, Donald Patterson, director of the foundation, encouraged grant recipients to remain focused on achieving excellence in their ­studies. He noted that over the past 23 years, the foundation had presented grants to more than 100 ­students at both the secondary and ­tertiary levels, amounting to over $2.5 million, with earnings from investments and proceeds from fundraisers.

The Rotary Club of St Andrew North Education Foundation was incorporated in 1996 and is a ­registered charity.