Give the youths a chance to come good – Custos Pitkin

WESTERN BUREAU

Bishop Conrod Pitkin, the custos of St James, says the country's youths have the answers to its myriad of problems and should be given the space in which to operate to realise that potential.

"Jamaica is facing many challenges and I believe that our youths are capable of solving them, they just need to be given a chance to prove themselves," said Pitkin, in a speech that was read on his behalf at the Seventh-day Adventist Church West Jamaica Conference Western leadership conference on Sunday.

"Our next generation is our problem solvers. Our country needs them to resolve most of our problems. They just need to be given a chance to prove themselves. Youths have the power to unite individuals," he added.

Pitkin further noted that the current generation is crying out for attention so they need to have good role models to emulate as they seek to become worthy human beings.

"I am quite aware that we have an entire generation of young people who are truly in desperate need of a friend, someone they can trust, or an example they can follow, " stated Pitkin, who is also the pastor of the Montego Bay Assemblies of God Ministry.

“Mentorship is important to help young people achieve their goals in solving the nation's problems.”

Addressiing the gathering of leaders, he said: "That is where all of you come in. Mentors are very important. We are all reaching out to the youths who have big, gigantic dreams and many talents, but the don’t always have enough guidance."

...Inspiring youths not difficult

Custos of St James Bishop Conrod Pitkin says inspiring the youths of the current generation is not difficult, it just requires a commitment to be there to work with them.

"It doesn’t take much, it can be as simple as just sitting around and talking. Our youths don’t need you to be Superman, they just need you to be there. They need you to be someone they can count on," said Pitkin.

The custos said that, in mentoring the youths, the message should be brought across to them that the world is filled with opportunities and that they need to seize those opportunities so that they can build a better nation.

"In mentoring the next generation, you’re planting seeds that may not take root for a long time but, let me tell you, when it does, the benefits will be undeniable," said Pitkin.

"The youths are our life and nation, they are our next generation. They are the spring of life in the age of discovery and dreams. They have the power to transform the nation into a better place. They also have the ability to lead their fellow citizens in the right direction," continue Pitkin.

"Let us help our youths to lift the bar on themselves and to go beyond the ordinary. In so doing, we will be building better churches, better communities and a better nation, where we will be able to live, work, do business and raise families."