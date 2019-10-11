Grace Food Drink and Rondell Positive Music have partnered to start the school year off ‘on purpose’, with the Open to Purpose school tour – a devotional tour making a stop at 20 high and primary schools across Kingston & St Andrew, St Catherine, St Thomas and Portland – aimed at igniting purpose within Jamaica’s youth.

The tour will see the ‘I Am Purpose’ team taking over and transforming the morning devotions of each school, with the aim of empowering the ­students and helping them to realise the fact that they are all born with a purpose.

Frank James, chief executive officer, Grace Foods Domestic, following his presentation at the most recent tour visit at his alma mater, Wolmer’s Boys’ School, noted that, “Grace Kennedy, through one of our latest innovations, Grace Food Drink, is truly excited to be the main sponsor of the Open to Purpose school tour. Not only because it gives us an opportunity to introduce a great product like Grace Food Drink to students across the island, but because it speaks to the heart of one of the things we believe in as a company – improving the lives of young people by helping them find their purpose. Changing lives through empowerment of the youth is critical to sustainable development. When we affirm our children, we create a society defined by compassion, upliftment and purposeful living.”

According to Rondell ‘Positive’ Allen, “Each child will form part of the next generation of leaders in this country and the world, and must know that their existence is valuable and needed to create a better society. That is the genesis of this tour. I believed in and followed the purpose that God put on my life, and that’s why we’re here today. To help the youths do the same.”