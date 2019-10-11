IAPA elects new authorities

The Inter-American Press Association (IAPA) elected new authorities for the 2019-20 period during its recently concluded 75th General Assembly held in Coral Gables, Florida, who will accompany its new president, Christopher Barnes, chief operating officer of the RJRGLEANER Communications Group here in Jamaica, who replaces María Elvira Domínguez, director of El País in Cali, Colombia.

The list of authorities who will support Barnes’ management at the helm of the IAPA includes the honorary life president, Scott C. Schurz, Herald-Times, Bloomington, Indiana; the first vice-president, Jorge Canahuati, president of the Opsa Group of San Pedro Sula, Honduras; the second vice-president, Michael Greenspon, The New York Times New York, New York; treasurer Juan Pablo Illanes, El Mercurio, Santiago, Chile; and Secretary Bartolomé Mitre from La Nación, Buenos Aires, Argentina.

The executive committee will be chaired by José Roberto Dutriz, La Prensa Gráfica, San Salvador, El Salvador. The vice-president will be Domínguez.

The IAPA assembly also renewed a third of its 60 members of the board of ­directors, electing the following directors for the period 2019-22: Asdrúbal Aguiar, El Impulso, Barquisimeto, Venezuela; Washington Beltrán, El País, Montevideo, Uruguay; Carlos Benavides, El Universal, Mexico City, Mexico; Armando Castilla, Vanguardia, Saltillo, Mexico; Martín Etchevers, Clarín, Buenos Aires, Argentina; Marcel Granier, RCTV, Caracas, Venezuela; Cynthia Hudson, CNN en Español, Atlanta, Georgia; Carlos Jornet, La Voz del Interior, Córdoba, Argentina; Ernesto Kraiselburd, El Día, La Plata, Argentina; Carlos Mantilla Battle, El Comercio, Quito, Ecuador; Aminda Marques, Miami Herald Media Company, Miami, Florida; Álvaro Maruenda, Bloomberg News, New York, New York; Silvia Miró Quesada, El Comercio, Lima, Peru; María Eugenia Mohme, La República, Lima, Peru; Luciano Pascoe, TV Azteca, Mexico City, Mexico; Carlos Pérez Barriga, El Universo, Guayaquil, Ecuador; Pedro Rivero, El Deber, Santa Cruz, Bolivia; Fernán Saguier, La Nación, Buenos Aires, Argentina; María Catalina Saieh, Copesa, Santiago, Chile; Juan Varela, EFE Agency, Madrid, Spain.

The executive direction of the ­organisation will continue under the charge of Ricardo Trotti.

Taken from sipiapa.org