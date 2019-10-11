Man found dead with multiple stab wounds in Portmore

Investigators attached to the Portmore Police have commenced a probe into the circumstances surrounding the stabbing death of an unidentified man on Newton Avenue St Catherine on Thursday.

The deceased is believed to be about 25-years-old, slim build, is about 5 feet 10 inches long, sports a low cut hairstyle and has the number ’27 and 6’ tattooed on his left arm.

The police report that about 9:00 p.m., residents stumbled upon the body and alerted the police.

Upon their arrival, the body was seen with multiple stab wounds.

The scene was processed and the body removed to the morgue pending post mortem examination.

We want to hear from you! Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169, email us at editors@gleanerjm.com or onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com.