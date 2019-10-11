Ministry launches campaign to end mental health stigma

In a bid to end mental health stigma, the Ministry of Health and Wellness has launched a new campaign that provides a platform from which people can share their stories of mental illness.

The campaign, dubbed ‘Speak Up, Speak Now’, was launched by portfolio Minister, Dr Christopher Tufton, during a ceremony at the Bellevue Hospital in downtown Kingston on Thursday.

It seeks to raise awareness about mental illness and the ways in which people are affected, stimulate a national conversation on mental health in Jamaica, and promote behaviour change to end the stigma against persons living with mental illness.

“The campaign is intended to say to Jamaicans, let us talk about mental illness; let us try to understand what mental illness is as a starting point to addressing the challenge of mental illness. Don’t be afraid, don’t be shy, understand that it is something that we need to deal with,” Tufton said.

“Today, World Mental Health Day (October 10)…. I am challenging the Jamaican people, let us rid our minds of that perception, face the realities around mental illness and deal with it in a way that advances a more progressive and productive arrangement to solving the challenges around mental illness,” he said.

Citing a local survey, Tufton informed that four of every 10 Jamaicans at some point in their lives will suffer from some form of mental illness, whether anxiety, depression, schizophrenia or other issues.

In addition, one in every five young people suffer from mental illness.

In Jamaica, the highest overall prevalence of depression is in the 15 to 24 years, 25 to 34 years and over 75 years age groups.

Also, according to statistics, in Jamaica today, between 45 and 55 persons commit suicide each year based on mental illness. Globally, one million persons take their own lives each year.

Arising out of the campaign, the Health Minister said the Ministry wants to change, in the first instance, the perception around mental illness.

Mental Health and Suicide Prevention Helpline

In the meantime, as part of the campaign, a Mental Health and Suicide Prevention Helpline – 888 NEW LIFE (639-5433) was also launched during the event, and will become effective on Monday (October 14).

It will be manned on a 24-hour basis by professional psychologists, who will provide appropriate levels of advice.

In addition, 14 new buses were handed over to the health regions to further assist with community mental health service delivery and response.

Tufton said a recruitment process is also ongoing to bolster the number of mental health professionals to support community response, intervention and support.

