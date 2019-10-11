Rubis unveils latest Ultra Shop

RUBiS Energy Jamaica Limited has completed another milestone investment in service and infrastructure upgrades. The company recently unveiled its latest Ultra Shop at its Liguanea Service Station convenience store, situated at 138 Old Hope Road in Kingston.

At the recent grand opening of the Liguanea Ultra Shop, CEO of RUBiS Energy Jamaica, Alain Carreau explained, “Liguanea now joins our Upper Waterloo Road, 94 Old Hope Road, Spanish Town, Old Harbour, Brown’s Town, Port Morant, and many other locations all across the country which have been transformed to modern, state-of-the-art Ultra Shops.”

He continued, “The Ultra Shop concept here at Liguanea is tailored to meet the specific needs of Jamaicans.”

Retailer of the RUBiS Liguanea Service Station Captain Ewan Oliver and his wife, Maxine, are pleased with RUBiS’s added investment in the site.

“Our customers are very happy with the major upgrades, and with clean and modern facilities such as these, our staff wear their pleasant smiles and charming personalities even more,” said Oliver.

The Liguanea Ultra Shop, which is open 24 hours daily, seven days per week, boasts a wide range of products from some of Jamaica’s most popular brands through association with partners. New additions include an Ultra Shop Café offering pastries, coffee, and Wi-Fi access; a fully stocked wine cooler; and a lottery ticket sales outlet to further complement the convenience of an ATM on the property.

Keynote speaker the Honourable Denys Wibaux, French ambassador to Jamaica, commended the company on its commitment to building strong relationships with its customers, service station operators, corporate partners, and local communities.

In keeping with its involvement in a range of social causes and projects, at the event, RUBiS presented an HP OfficeJet Pro All- in-One multifunctional colour printer to the Papine High School. Principal Leighton Christie was on hand to receive the donation and thanked RUBiS for its contribution to the school’s technological needs.