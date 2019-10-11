Section of Spanish Town Road to be closed this weekend

The National Works Agency (NWA) is advising commuters that a section of Spanish Town Road, St Andrew will be closed to vehicular traffic this weekend.

The closure will be between the intersection of Weymouth Drive and Six Miles.

NWA Manager, Communication and Customer Services Stephen Shaw says that the stretch of road is being closed to facilitate the replacing of a failed storm water culvert.

The failed culvert has been the source of flooding along Spanish Town Road over the last month.

Shaw says that the work to replace the defective culvert will begin at 6:00 am on Saturday.

This will result in the eastbound carriageway being closed to vehicular traffic.

Motorists wishing to travel from the direction of Six Miles towards Portia Simpson Miller Square are being advised to do so, via Washington Boulevard and Weymouth Drive.

On Sunday, the westbound carriage way will be closed.

Motorists wishing to travel from the direction of Portia Simpson Miller Square towards Six Miles are advised to travel via Weymouth Drive and Washington Boulevard.

In the meantime, work to clean several drains and outlets along Spanish Town Road continues.

The works which include replacing the defective culvert is being done at a cost of approximately $13 million.

We want to hear from you! Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169, email us at editors@gleanerjm.com or onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com.