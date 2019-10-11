Security restrictions and traffic changes for CONCACAF match

The police are advising patrons who will be attending the CONCACAF Nations League match at the National Stadium on Saturday, October 12 that there will be several restrictions.

The following items will not be allowed inside the National Stadium:

* Firearms

* Explosives

* Drugs

* Offensive weapons

* Walking stick-type umbrellas

* Flags with sharp poles /sticks

* Selfie sticks

* Cigarettes

* Lighters

* Glass bottles

* Frozen water and beverages

* Large water cooler

* Aerosol sprays

* Firecrackers

Concessionaires should provide cups and ice when necessary to facilitate the serving of beverages to patrons, as the serving of beverages in sealed bottles is prohibited. Failures to adhere to stipulations outlined in the contracts of concessionaires/vendors will attract the necessary sanctions.

Meanwhile, no smoking will be allowed inside the venue and persons found in breach may be asked to leave the stadium. Also, the walkways should be kept clear at all times in cases of emergency.

Licensed firearm holders are being advised to make alternative arrangements for the safekeeping of their firearms, as no provisions will be made at the venue or at the Stadium Police Station.

Traffic Changes:

Before the event - Arthur Wint Drive will be one way easterly towards the National Stadium. Motorists travelling from this direction will turn left on to Roosevelt Avenue, right on to Stanton Terrace, right on to Mountain View Avenue, right on to Arthur Wint Drive and into the car park.

Roosevelt Avenue and Stanton Terrace- Only vehicles with VIP passes will be allowed to enter Roosevelt Avenue towards the National Stadium. A similar check-point will at Latham Avenue/Roosevelt Avenue.

Mountain View Avenue /Arthur Wint Drive- Only patrons going to the National Stadium will be allowed to enter Arthur Wint Drive from Mountain View Avenue. There will be no through way along Arthur Wint Drive between gates E4 to the Bob Marley Statue at the intersection of Roosevelt Avenue. The area will be sterile and available only to pedestrian traffic.

VIP Entry

VVIPs, VIPs and other specified dignitaries will enter through gate E2 which is in front of Roosevelt Avenue.

IPL staff, media and production crews are recommended to use gate E10 and utilize the specially designated parking areas.

Patrons are asked to secure the relevant specialized parking passes before reaching the National

stadium to eliminate and or reduce waiting to access parking areas.

JUTC Buses

All JUTC buses will enter from Mountain View Avenue onto Arthur Wint Drive and will veer right in the open area and set down patrons (specialized services provided by the JUTC will also occupy this area). These buses will be allowed to exit Arthur Wint Drive via Mountain View Avenue.

Residents from Stadium Gardens will be able to leave and enter the community by using Arthur Wint Drive as a one way easterly only.

DURING THE EVENTThe situation will remain. Notwithstanding, residents of the area, employees and emergency cases to the Children’s Hospital will be allowed entry.



AFTER THE EVENT

Arthur Wint Drive will be one way westerly from gate E4 towards Tom Redcam Avenue. Roosevelt Avenue will be one way northerly towards Stanton Terrace. Arthur Wint Drive from E5 will be one way east towards Mountain View Avenue.

Latham Avenue will be one way northwesterly towards Old Hope Road. Motorists travelling on North and Central Avenues towards Arthur Wint Drive will only be allowed to turn right on to Arthur Wint Drive. Emergency vehicles will use these roads to access the Children's Hospital.

For about 45 minutes after the event, residents of Stadium Gardens will be able to exit the community by turning left on to Arthur Wint Drive but will not be able to enter or re-enter the community.

NO Parking Areas

No parking will be allowed on the following roads:

Roosevelt Avenue

Arthur Wint Drive

Latham Avenue

Stanton Terrace

Mountain View Avenue

Vehicles found in contravention will be towed. All parking must take place off the roadway. Motorists will be asked to position their vehicles facing the direction where the traffic will flow after the event.

All patrons, both motorists and pedestrians are asked to obey all directions given by the police and other security and safety personnel.

We want to hear from you! Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169, email us at editors@gleanerjm.com or onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com.