Seprod Foundation awards 107 outstanding scholars

Proud family members, friends, and well-wishers all gathered on Tuesday to welcome the newest cohort of Seprod Foundation scholars at a ceremony featuring Shani McGraham-Shirley, Serge brand ambassador and YahSuh FitBox CEO, as the keynote speaker.

This year, the foundation presented awards to 39 Primary Exit Profile graduates who have recently entered high school, as well as 68 returning scholars at various levels of their secondary education. These scholarships are awarded each year to academically outstanding students about to enter high school. The grant offers substantial financial assistance to awardees for five years (from first through to the fifth form), given that they maintain high levels of academic performance.

The Seprod Foundation has also committed to supporting capacity building in Jamaica’s agriculture industry by continuing its partnership with the College of Agriculture, Science and Education (CASE). This year, five CASE students were awarded educational grants and will be given the opportunity to intern with Seprod to gain hands-on experience in Jamaica’s growing agri-business industry.

In addition to the Seprod Foundation scholarships, two special awards were also given out during the ceremony: The Granville Marsh Award, named after Seprod’s longest-serving director, which was awarded to a male and female student who were among the top performers in St Thomas. This year’s Granville Marsh awardees are Kyle Mignott from Providence Kinder Preparatory School, now attending Campion College, and Yemisi Rowe from Lyssons Primary School, now attending Morant Bay High School.

STREAK OF EXCELLENCE

The Byron Thompson Award for Academic Achievement, which is given to the highest-achieving first-year Seprod scholar was also presented to Jamia Williamson, now a second form student at Campion College. Jamia, from an early age, showed strong academic and leadership skills, having served as head girl and valedictorian while at Dunrobin Primary School. She has ­continued her streak of ­excellence while at Campion, ­earning a first-year academic average of 92 per cent while also being heavily involved in extracurricular ­activities, including volleyball.

During the ceremony, Seprod Foundation Chairperson Melanie Subratie said, “Malcolm X once stated, education is the passport to the future, for tomorrow belongs to those who prepare for it today. Whether or not you have realised it, that is exactly what you are all doing, taking the necessary steps to ensure a bright future for yourselves and Jamaica, by extension. I am immensely proud of what you have all achieved so far, and look forward to witnessing your continued growth as you prepare yourselves to help shape the future of this country”.

In addition to this year’s ­awardees, there are almost 100 other Seprod Foundation ­scholars in schools all across Jamaica.