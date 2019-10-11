St James man charged following illegal gun and ammunition seizure

Twenty-nine-year-old Jeremey Williams, otherwise called ‘Indian’, a labourer of Mount Pellier, St James is scheduled to appear before the Western Regional Gun Court on Friday, October 25 to answer to the charges of illegal possession of firearm and illegal possession of ammunition.

The Freeport Police report that about 10:50 Thursday morning a joint police-military team was conducting operations along Copperwood main road in the parish when Williams was seen acting in a manner that aroused their suspicions.

Upon the approach of the cops, he allegedly ran and was accosted and searched.

According to the police, one Smith and Wesson nine millimetre pistol along with ten 9 millimetre rounds of ammunition was found in the front section of his waistband.

He was subsequently arrested and charged for the seizure.

