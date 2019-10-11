UWI Five Islands officially accepts first students

The University of the West Indies (UWI) Five Islands campus in Antigua and Barbuda officially welcomed 147 students recently at its inaugural matriculation ceremony.

Vice-Chancellor of The UWI Professor Sir Hilary Beckles presided over the ceremony, formally accepting the students into the university. He said that history had been made with the induction of the first student cohort at The UWI, Five Islands. “I am a historian, and therefore, I am seized by the historical significance of this moment. Your children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren 100 years from now will reflect on this moment,” he said to the matriculating class.

Beckles issued a challenge to those involved in the work of the Five Islands campus “to locate at least one (UWI) graduate in every household in Antigua and Barbuda.” This, he believes, is important to lifting families out of poverty and transforming the society.

UWI FAMILY

The UWI vice-chancellor encouraged students to see themselves as more than customers of a university but rather as members of the UWI family with a responsibility to take care of the institution “built by generations of West Indians”.

Antiguan scholar and top matriculant for 2019-20 Kayah M. Ward signed the academic register on behalf of her class. Having participated in the matriculation ceremony, a long-standing university tradition, the students at the Five Islands campus are now formally recognised and accepted as members of The UWI. The cohort is currently pursing studies in the schools of Humanities and Education; Management, Sciences and Technology; and Health and Behavioural Sciences.