ZEDOJ raises the bar for third staging of RTS weekend

The third time was more than just ‘the charm’ for ZedojLuxuria’s Red Tie and Stilettos, it was the ultimate levelling up for the local and international entrepreneurs who attended the recent three-day staging at the luxurious Moon Palace Resort in Ocho Rios, St Ann.

Night one’s ‘All-White Beach Party’ at Pearly Beach provided the ideal meeting ground packed with fun and entertainment by ZJ Rush, DJ Flames and Hyperactive Sound Station, and an all-white fashion show by Polka Dots for ­attendees, who danced to the latest hits, before enjoying the anticipated bonfire that culminated the night. RTS guest of honour Vivica Fox and her team were also in attendance, ahead of her VVIP brunch and keynote presentation at the RTS Conference.

Saturday morning brought a first for the RTS Weekend, a brunch for all VVIP pass holders. Held inside one of Moon Palaces’ conference rooms, attendees indulged in a packed buffet offering an array of breakfast options before settling down for the grand entrance of the ZEDOJ 2019 guest of honour, mega star Vivica Fox. With an extensive career spanning film, theatre, business entrepreneurship with her hair line, Vivica Fox Hair, the multi-award-winning actress has now added author to her repertoire with her new book, Everyday I’m Hustling.

Fox sat with local media ­personality Debbie Bissoon for an hour and a half in an engaging conversation. Fox spoke on her journey in the film industry and her ability to keep evolving, regardless of the challenges that came. She also offered insight into the dynamic world of Hollywood, and industry trade secrets on how to rise as an entrepreneur. The brunch wrapped up with Fox handing each attendee a signed copy of her book and offered a photo moment.

The highly anticipated RTS conference concluded day two. As in previous stagings, the conference was attended by business leaders from across Jamaica, who were treated to unique and insightful presentations from the three panellists: guest speaker Krystal Tomlinson and keynote speaker Vivica Fox. After a beautiful ­rendition of the national anthem on the keyboard by Myah-Lee Murdock, host Debbie Bissoon began the event with the first panel. Titled ‘Boss Entrepreneurs’, the discussion was led by Eskay Catering CEO Stephen Hamilton, CEO of Tie Di Knot Weddings and Events & Miss Jamaica Universe North East franchise holder, Shelle Parchment; Essence of a Boss founder & author, CEO of White Rose Home Health Care, Jody Prendergast; and Phillip Lynch, CEO Phillip Lynch Photography, who all spoke about their journey into business and the strategies they employed to achieve various levels of success in their business.

‘CRAFTING’ A BUSINESS

That panel was followed by the discussion on ‘Entertainment & Branding’ by Broadtail CEO and brand communicator Dania Beckford; John John Music CEO Shelly-Ann Curran; and author, marketer and media host Donovan Watkis. The panellists delved into the ever-evolving world of entertainment and how it’s members can organise their craft into a business.

The panel discussions concluded with a look at ‘Corporate Sustainability’ by Shamar Clarke of Sagicor; Cari-Med’s Tynielle Chambers; and JMMB’s Kevin Foreman, who spoke on various ways to generate and secure wealth in business.

After the discussions, guest speaker Krystal Tomlinson brought the house to the edges of their seats by challenging them to move at the sound of opportunity. The young political figure and author of Kill Fear charged the attendees to hold their selves accountable for their growth and development while going after their goals.

The RTS weekend concluded with an intense ‘Coffee and CEO’ session, headed by International retail strategist Jeanel Alvarado and PR Chick CEO and author Naomi Garrick.

An elated ZEDOJ CEO and RTS founder Jodianne Murdock said, “It was an absolute pleasure to complete the third staging of the RTS Weekend with many powerful men and women who share a similar interest in helping others to grow. “